Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $7,000 in Bitcoin over social media

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time this week, authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a scam that took place through social media.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Friday that a 67-year-old woman lost $7,000 to a scammer over Facebook.

The woman talked to the suspect on the social media site over the course of a few months. Eventually, the scammer asked for $7,000 in the form of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The woman paid the suspect, and soon lost contact with them afterwards.

Clemens said scams involving Bitcoin are relatively rare, but they are on the rise.

This crime was reported just days after a 59-year-old Sioux Falls woman reported losing over $70,000 to a scammer pretending to be a celebrity on Facebook.

