Snow Tonight, Colder this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another bitterly cold day across the region. Highs will be in the single digits above and below zero again. We’ll see plenty of sun to the north but we’ll have more clouds in the south. Overnight, we’ll see chances of light snow move through the region, mainly along and south of I-90. We’ll probably see around an inch in Sioux Falls with higher amounts the farther south and west you go.

We’ll get even colder for the weekend as many of us will be staying at or below 0 the entire duration of the weekend. Morning lows on Sunday and Monday mornings will be down to the teens and 20s below zero for the actual air temperature. That will put our wind chills in the -30 to -40 range over parts of the area. Layers will be of the essence!

Next week, some hope is on the way for those of you tired of the colder temperatures. Highs will be starting off next week cold and only getting to the single digits, but throughout the week, as we continue to avoid precipitation, the temperatures will gradually rise all the way back to the 20s and even some 30s by next weekend.

