Advertisement

Sotheby’s pulls Obama-inspired sneakers from auction

They were set to go on sale $25,000
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out...
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out an upcoming sale.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An exclusive pair of Nike basketball sneakers designed in honor of former President Barack Obama were pulled from an auctioneer ahead of their anticipated sale Friday.

The pair of Nike Hyperdunks were set to go on sale for $25,000 at 4:44 p.m. ET Friday, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

A spokesperson for Sotheby’s said the sneakers were withdrawn from sale at the request of the consignor, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

In a previous online listing for the shoes, the auction house said the Nikes are believed to be only one of two pairs in existence. The other was made for Obama in 2009.

Sotheby’s says the pair that was intended for sale was not owned or worn by the former president.

When asked how the sneakers were authenticated, a spokesperson said the auction house is confident they were produced by Nike.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
A dog owner is now looking for compensation after her Doberman was mistakenly neutered at the...
Dog mistakenly neutered during visit to the vet

Latest News

A fire has destroyed several buildings at the Hole in the Wall Gang camp in Connecticut
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump’s speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
Trump's defense presents case, senators ask questions of both teams
Trump's defense presents case, senators ask questions of both teams
A early evening fire destroyed several buildings at the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, Friday,...
Fire destroys part of Paul Newman’s camp for ill children