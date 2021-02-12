Advertisement

South Dakota state house confirms two new COVID cases

The state legislature now has a total of six COVID cases in its ranks.
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota state house is continuing to deal with its COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, a number of legislators received a text saying two of their colleagues had tested positive that day. Those two legislators were State Rep. Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City) and State Rep. Nancy York (R-Watertown) both received positive results. Both were on the state house floor today.

Howard said that she had some minor chest congestion, but otherwise, felt fine.

The news comes after a number of legislators have already tested positive this week. Those legislators are Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg), Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) and Tamara St. John (R-Sisseston).

So far, no cases have been reported in the state senate.

