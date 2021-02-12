Stampede’s “Pink in the Rink” night benefits American Cancer Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a big night for the Sioux Falls Stampede as they’re back home to face off against the Sioux City Muskateers. But it’s also a big night for the American Cancer Society.

The Stampede is hosting “Pink in the Rink” night. Money raised through an online auction for Friday night’s special player-worn jerseys will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Each year, thousands of Americans are impacted by cancer, many of them women fighting breast cancer.

“Tonight is to celebrate our survivors, and it’s meaningful, it’s impactful, to not only them but for other people to see that they’re not alone,” Melissa McCauley, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, said.

Due to COVID-19, Pink in the Rink was moved from its annual October date to February.

“Every year it’s special, this year maybe means even a little bit more just because knowing what a lot of these non-profit groups have gone through, because of the pandemic, I know they’re in a little bit more need than in an average year,” President of the Stampede Jim Olander said. “And, if we can play a little part and help, and hopefully raise a little bit more money, that makes it all that more special.”

The Stampede has hosted Pink in the Rink for more than ten years, bringing in an estimated $5,000 to $10,000 annually for the American Cancer Society.

“The amazing thing about our community is the support,” McCauley said.

Funds raised throughout the evening will go to research and supporting a community of those whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer.

“I think everybody knows somebody who’s been affected by breast cancer,” Olander said. “Myself, my sister is a breast cancer survivor, so it certainly has a special meaning to me and a lot of the people coming to the game tonight.”

Puck drop at 7:05 Friday night and the doors open at 5:45 pm.

“One person losing their battle to breast cancer is too many, and that’s why we are so appreciative of Pink in the Rink to help us end cancer,” McCauley said.

The first 1,000 people into the game will receive a free Pink in the Rink T-shirt.

For more information about Pink in the Rink, click here.

To place a bid in the jersey auction, click here.

