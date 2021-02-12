Vern Eide Honda receive 2020 Honda President’s Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Vern Eide Honda in Sioux Falls has earned the 2020 President’s Award.

The award is for excellence in all business areas, including sales performance, sales experience, service performance, and business operations.

“Our entire staff strives every day to go above and beyond for our customers. I get the privilege of seeing it day in and day out, so it’s nice to see them be recognized on behalf of Honda,” said Jim Lake, chief executive officer of Vern Eide Motorcars

Vern Eide Honda is one of only 177 top-performing Honda dealerships in America to receive the Honda President’s award for 2020.

