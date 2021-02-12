Advertisement

Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says

The research included some 200 patients
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are pouring cold water on speculation that zinc and vitamin C can help fight COVID.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted the first major randomized study on the subject, involving more than 200 patients.

The report concluded that the supplements did nothing to help people with COVID, even when taken in high doses.

On top of that, researchers said taking a lot of zinc and vitamin C can backfire, leading to gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and stomach cramps.

The research was published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
A dog owner is now looking for compensation after her Doberman was mistakenly neutered at the...
Dog mistakenly neutered during visit to the vet

Latest News

A fire has destroyed several buildings at the Hole in the Wall Gang camp in Connecticut
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump’s speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
Trump's defense presents case, senators ask questions of both teams
Trump's defense presents case, senators ask questions of both teams
A early evening fire destroyed several buildings at the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, Friday,...
Fire destroys part of Paul Newman’s camp for ill children