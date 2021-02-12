Advertisement

Walz expands capacity limits in restaurants, elsewhere

Gov. Walz
Gov. Walz(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz on Friday said he would relax several restrictions in place due to the coronavirus as cases continue to ebb, including raising the maximum occupancy in bars and restaurants and at private events and celebrations.

Starting Saturday, top capacity at bars and restaurants and indoor entertainment venues will rise to 250 people, with up to 50 people allowed at private events and celebrations.

The governor’s order doesn’t change the limit on capacity by percentage. That means bars and restaurants still may not go above 50 percent of capacity. The limit for indoor entertainment venues stays at 25 percent.

