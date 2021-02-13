Advertisement

Black-owned businesses compete for a good cause

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Windy City Bites and Nrdvana are going head-to-head during the month of February to raise money for The Banquet Sioux Falls.

Both are black-owned businesses in Sioux Falls. Nrdvana is a consignment and collectibles store with a focus on gaming items. Windy City Bites is a Chicago-style food truck.

Windy City Bites is donating all received tips, while Nrdvana is giving away a portion of its sales as well as individual donations.

The owners of both stores say they want to do what they can to help others

“That’s a good fit, let’s go ahead and do this for The Banquet,” said Dashawn Lewis, co-owner of Windy City Bites.

“I wanted to make sure that my business always did something positive for the community,” said Patrick Wilson, owner of Nrdvana.

The fact they decided to compete during Black History Month also has significance.

“Getting black faces and black voices out there. Making people aware of the positive things African Americans are doing in the community,” said Wilson.

With bragging rights up for grabs, both business owners are enjoying the competitive spirit and want to win, but they also hope to have more chances like this moving forward.

“We definitely want to keep this going,” said Samantha Lewis, co-owner of Windy City Bites.

The competition runs through March 3rd. Nrdvana is located near the corner of 49th and Western Ave. Windy City Bites posts their location on Facebook.

