BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP-Dakota Valley & Vermillion Earn Road Wins

Panthers Beat Quarriers 87-72, Tanagers Top Bulldogs 59-45
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. & LEMARS, IA (Dakota News Now) - Days after their meeting in Vermillion the Dakota Valley Panthers and Vermillion Tanagers each picked up road wins on Friday night.

The third-ranked Panthers avoided a two-game losing streak with an 87-72 victory at Dell Rapids while top-ranked Vermillion improved to 15-0 with a 59-45 win at LeMars.

