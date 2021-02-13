Bramble Park Zoo hosts shred-your-ex event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Can’t get over your ex? The Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown has a solution.

For $10 you can bring in photos or papers and let the animals tear them to shreds. The fees will go toward future animal enrichment toys and activities.

You can drop your items off at the zoo from 10 am to 4 pm daily until Sunday before the event. Zoo staffers say it’s a cool way to mend a broken heart and support a great cause...

“I’ve seen other zoos, do it. it’s kind of a clever idea when you first think of it. it’s not really to pick on the guys, it can be for the girls too, whoever,” said Jennifer Huber with the zoo.

The event is Sunday afternoon at 1. The zoo will live stream it on its Facebook page or you can go to the zoo in-person.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.