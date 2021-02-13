Advertisement

Canton Finishes Strong At Salem Round Robin Duals

Win four duals to finish 22-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawks certainly appear to be in a good position to win a fourth straight State B Wrestling Championship.

The C-Hawks wrapped up the regular season with four dual victories (76-6 over Sisseton, 84-0 over Faulkton, 69-12 over Freeman Academy/Marion & 60-9 over McCook Central/Montrose) at the Salem Round Robin to finish 22-0 on the year.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

