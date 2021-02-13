Central Region Host Northern State Mashes Minot

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Producing one of their best halves of basketball this season, the No. 2 Northern State University men’s basketball team rolled past Minot State. The Wolves led by as much as 27 a one point, coming away with their 13th victory of the season.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 87, MINOT 77

Records : NSU 13-0 (11-0 NSIC), MINOT 6-5 (4-3 NSIC)

Attendance: 1311

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern was efficient in the first half, out-scoring the Beavers 52-37, hitting 18-of-33 from the field and 6-of-10 from beyond the arc

14 different Wolves saw the court in the winning, including Northern State football players Justin Streit Jacob Streit , and Josh Schloe who were added to the roster this season

NSU tallied 38 points in the paint, 16 fast break points, 15 second chance and bench points, and ten points off turnovers

They shot a combined 46.9% from the floor, 36.8% from the 3-point line, and 83.3% from the foul line; adding 22 assists, six blocks, and two steals

The Wolves defense held the Beavers leading scorer and play maker Max Cody to just ten points and three assists

Minot State shot 41.7% from the floor, 30.8% from the 3-point line, and 69.2% from the foul line in the game

Parker Fox tallied a season high 31 points, hitting 10-of-12 from the foul line, a season best mark for him as well

With three games remaining in the regular season, Northern State sits tied at the top of the NSIC North with MSU Moorhead (7-0)

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

PHILLIPS’ TAKE

“We had 18 field goals and 14 of them were assisted in the first half, we shot the ball well. That is the closest thing you are going to see us to playing complete in the first half.”

UP NEXT

Northern and Minot State will face off again tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. from Wachs Arena. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

CORRECTION-On Air We Listed The Score As 87-58.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.