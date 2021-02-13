Customers look for answers as electric co-ops battle on

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Uncertainty over the cost of electricity and a legal dispute entering into its third month has consumers in east-central South Dakota unclear of their current power situation.

Dakota Energy Cooperative and East River Electric are still in a legal dispute over Dakota Energy’s request to withdraw its membership from East River.

East River Electric has launched the website ‘Keep Our Co-op’, presenting its arguments for Dakota Energy to stay in as a member-owner of East River. East River has previously stated that the withdraw of Dakota Energy will lead to uncertainty over the cost of power to customers.

And Dakota Energy’s move to withdraw has some uncertainty about the future. Jim Propst of Huron is a customer of Dakota Energy. In a phone interview with Dakota News Now, he said he’s looking for answers to why Dakota Energy is trying to leave East River, but can’t get a response.

“Haven’t heard a word from a board member. Absolutely nothing. Just not talking. Which again raises a big, red flag as to why, ‘why all the secrets? Why doesn’t nobody talk?’,” Propost said.

Propst was previously an employee for Western Area Power Administration and said his questions about the viability of the withdraw come from his time in the industry.

“I kind of go at it as a business thing. So I start asking some business-like questions. Like, ‘what’s in it for the co-op members? Where’s the big advantage?’,” Propst said.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Dakota Energy stated that its desire to withdraw from East River Electric is in the interest of the prices its customers pay.

“East River is spending its members’ money attacking another current member when the reason we’re even having this discussion is due to East River’s continued financial mismanagement. Dakota Energy is tired of paying for the $700 million losses from Basin Electric and East River’s extraordinary executive salaries. James Propst and all of their member-owners deserve better.”

Dakota Energy Cooperative is a founding member-cooperative of East River Electric.

