Daily Clean Food and Drink featured on tonight’s episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Earlier tonight Daily Clean Food and Drink got to show off their restaurant on a national stage thanks in large part to Guy Fieri.

Fieri travels the country visiting local restaurants and showing off some of their signature dishes.

Tonight’s episode featured him trying the mighty mac and the Jebs no bull veggie burger.

Owners of the restaurant say they expect sales for these item to skyrocket in the coming weeks “all of the things guy tried on triple d we are getting over prepped we like prepping triple on that so we can stay ahead of the game were also staffing a bit heavier so we make sure we’ve got enough people to fulfill the orders and what not we got a new handheld ordering device to help us do some line busting and be able to take as many people through the doors as possible” says owner Shaley Bolks.

This wasn’t the only restaurant that Fieri visited in Sioux Falls as he also stopped in to Urban Chislic as well as some others.

Erik christriansen -- the president of Urban Chisilic says that not only does the show bring in new customers but it also creates new regulars too, “its been good and the biggest things we’ve seen is we got people that have never been here that now just love the place and we got regulars so we have gotten a ton of that where people are just coming back and coming back and coming back.”

The excitement for the show has been a long process as fee eddy visited most of the restaurants in June of last year

Owner Shaley Bolks says“it was definitely hard to not be able to tell everybody and not be able to share that with our customers and share that to our socials and use that to our advantage really but yeah we were told it could be anywhere from 60 days to 90 days to a year.”

the wait was worth it though as daily clean food and drink was on tonight’s 8:30 show of dinners drive ins and dives, wrapping up Fieri’s South Dakota visit.

Covid-19 has hit many restaurants hard, but the food network show has helped to bring in new customers to many of the small bossiness’s here in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.