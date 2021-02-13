Dangerous Cold Continues; Potentially Record-Breaking Sunday

Dakota News Now Weather Alerts 2/13 (Dakota News Now)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The next 24-36 hours will be the coldest that we have seen during this stretch. Nearly the entire Dakota News Now viewing area is under a WIND CHILL WARNING through at least Sunday afternoon. After that, a WIND CHILL WATCH is in place for most of the area through Tuesday, which will likely be upgraded to an ADVISORY or WARNING. With these cold of conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 5-10 minutes, so please dress in layers if you do venture outside and really just limit your time outdoors.

TONIGHT: Dangerously cold conditions will persist as a strong high pressure settles in from the north. We’ll a clear to partly cloudy sky with the southern areas seeing a little more of that cloud cover. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s below, but there could be some areas that drop into the 30s below. Winds trend N at 5-12 mph, so expect wind chills between -30 and -45, possibly touching -50.

SUNDAY: Even though we’ll see a sunny to partly cloudy sky, temperatures are not going to rebound a whole lot. Highs will stay in the single digits and low teens below for nearly everyone, although areas around Pierre may briefly get to zero. The record cold high temperature for Sioux Falls is -1 and I’m forecasting a high of -7. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-15 mph, so wind chills will remain in the teens and 20s below. Skies remain clear to partly cloudy Sunday night with winds becoming light to calm, which will set the stage for temperatures to plummet. Lows will be in the 20s below, possible some 30s below once again. The record low in Sioux Falls is -21 and I’m forecasting a low of -27. Wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s below.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: The dangerous cold continues Monday, but slowly begins to moderate heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the single digits below for Sioux Falls and along and east of I-29, but should get above zero west of there. By Wednesday, everyone should get into the teens above, with some 20s towards central South Dakota. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Monday, but clouds increase Tuesday into Wednesday. The last below zero night looks to be Wednesday night.

LONGER TERM: The sunshine returns and the arctic high will finally lose its grip and strength and move away Thursday and Friday. As a result, highs get back into the 20s east and 30s west with lows above zero. Temperatures will continue to trend up into the weekend and we’ll finally get back above average. Expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with hardly any precipitation chances. Highs Saturday and Sunday are in the 30s east and 40s west. Into early next week, highs range from the upper 30s to low 40s east to potentially close to 50 west. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day temperature outlook, which runs from February 21st to February 27th, is showing warmer and slightly drier than average conditions.

