Advertisement

Iowa town officials arrested, charged following multi-year investigation

Armstrong Iowa City Hall
Armstrong Iowa City Hall(City of Armstrong)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Armstrong, IOWA. (KEYC) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against three current and one former Armstrong city official.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says Mayor Greg Buum, police chief Craig Merrill, current city clerk Tracie Lang and former city clerk Connie Thackery were arrested Friday, KEYC reports.

The sheriff’s office says the four were charged in a 21-count joint trial information in Emmet County District Court, stemming from a multi-year investigation by the sheriff’s office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. It says the investigation uncovered misappropriation of city funds, falsifying of public records and ledgers to conceal embezzlement and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case at the request of the Emmet County attorney due to conflict of interest and pending additional arrests.

Armstrong is a community of about 900 people in northwest Iowa, about 25 miles east of Spirit Lake.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File image
Crash in southwest Sioux Falls results in 3 injuries
A dog owner is now looking for compensation after her Doberman was mistakenly neutered at the...
Dog mistakenly neutered during visit to the vet
Capitol Journal editor found dead at home

Latest News

Nrdvana vs Windy City Bites
Black-owned businesses compete for a good cause
Black-owned businesses compete for a good cause
Black-owned businesses compete for a good cause
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths Saturday
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse