Iowa town officials arrested, charged following multi-year investigation

Armstrong, IOWA. (KEYC) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against three current and one former Armstrong city official.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says Mayor Greg Buum, police chief Craig Merrill, current city clerk Tracie Lang and former city clerk Connie Thackery were arrested Friday, KEYC reports.

The sheriff’s office says the four were charged in a 21-count joint trial information in Emmet County District Court, stemming from a multi-year investigation by the sheriff’s office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. It says the investigation uncovered misappropriation of city funds, falsifying of public records and ledgers to conceal embezzlement and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case at the request of the Emmet County attorney due to conflict of interest and pending additional arrests.

Armstrong is a community of about 900 people in northwest Iowa, about 25 miles east of Spirit Lake.

