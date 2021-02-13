Advertisement

Paige Simon & Deuel Dominate State A Gymnastics Meet

Cardinals Win Fourth Straight Team Title
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even a pandemic couldn’t halt the reign of Deuel and Paige Simon atop South Dakota Class A Gymnastics.

For the fourth straight year the Cardinals claimed the team title with a score of 139.50, a little less than two points better than Madison who was relegated to runner-up for a second straight year. Full results are available in the photo graphic above.

To comply with safety recommendations the individual and team competitions were combined. Simon, now a junior, claimed her second straight All-Around championship claiming all four events to total a cumulative score of 9.475. Simon won the vault with a score of 9.575, floor exercise with a 9.700, beam with a 9.475 and bars with a 9.375.

Wagner/Bon Homme’s Alexys Rueb was second in the All-Around with a score of 9.350.

AA competition is tomorrow.

