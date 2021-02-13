ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The recovering mothers with newborns program -- or ReNew -- is a joint effort by the Department of Social Services and Bethany Christian Services to provide mothers help and keep their families together.

The idea for the ReNew program, originally came from Bethany Christian Services.

It has been implanted in several states across the nation and has already seen some positive results.

“Renew launched in 2019 in Central Pennsylvania and by September of 2020, they had seen a 67% decrease in their clients, in the number of mothers who children were in the foster care system with no reunification plan, which is pretty significant,” said Vanessa Kaiser, Program Director for ReNew in South Dakota.

After learning about the ReNew program, the Department of Social Services implemented it here , as a new way to help mothers, because addiction not only affects them but their families as well.

“We’re always looking for ways to support families and keeping families together and when Bethany Christian Services approached us and presented the renew model to us, we were excited cause our goal is to keep families together, keep them strong and one thing that happens is we can keep children out of the foster care system,” said Laurie Gill, Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary.

The ReNew program includes several steps to help soon to be moms.

That involves getting a team together made up of several people to offer as many resources as possible. some of those resources include parenting classes and drug treatment.

“This is one of my favorite parts of Renew Is to bring all of the service providers together for that mom, and that mom to the table to make sure there is some continuity of care for that mom and that all of her meets are being met in the best way possible,” said Kaiser.

For me information on the ReNew program click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.