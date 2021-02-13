Sioux Falls performer earns Broadway role via virtual audition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A 13-year old Sioux Falls girl landed the opportunity of a lifetime. And she didn’t even have to leave the comfort of her own home with the help of her family.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Sam Tastad introduces us to her.

“When I was younger about eight, I decided I wanted to audition for DAPA (Dakota Academy of Performing Arts). I first auditioned for Shrek Jr, and they cast me for my first ever role as Young Fiona in Shrek,” said Sophia Santos.

“She actually got signed when she went to New York when she was 10,” said Sophia’s mom, Claire Santos.

“Since the pandemic has happened, auditions have slowed down really a lot. But a lot of online musicals have popped up so now its easier to audition for online musicals. It feels incredible from when I started doing DAPA, and having so much fun and I never knew i would go up to Broadway and even if it is online, I still love Broadway so much, “ said Sophia.

“Dear Edwina, which is the show they just showed online, is an online edition of an off Broadway musical,” said Claire.

“It was pretty odd to sing in front of a blank wall in front of an actual person, but it was somewhat easier because I could do it over and over again to get the perfect shot, “ said Sophia. .

“My husband and I were talking about it and it’s kind of like the pandemic has devastated a lot of these industries. Who would of thought someone from South Dakota would be performing in something like that? Everything that is done online has made it easier, so it kind of opens more doors for us in the Midwest,” said Claire.

“I just want to star in a movie or Broadway show,” said Sophia.

“I am hoping more people do that. more kids audition for plays like that and do things they love, and maybe end up in Broadway or the movies,” said Claire.

Sophia is also part of the “Dakota Academy of Performing Arts,” at the Washington Pavilion. The program is presenting, “The Little Prince,” this March. Tickets are on sale now.

