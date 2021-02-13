South Dakota Magazine highlights romance from in and around the Mount Rushmore State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you look hard enough, you can find hints of love in the frigid February air. As folks prepare for a romantic weekend (likely indoors), South Dakota Magazine shared some unique stories from within the state and outside of it. The March and April issues share a few love stories including Tub Rath out of Wall, South Dakota who made sure every lady in his town had a Valentine. Mr. Rath drives through town in his truck, honks his horn, and hands out chocolates.

The Kozads represent another cute story in South Dakota. The two live in Martin and have taken care of dozens of kids while managing their law office. The two work together to make an impact in their community but also work together when it comes to wardrobes. The two try to match outfits every day! Sometimes the outfits are pink, sometimes they are tailored manly outfits. Another story is fairly unique with a young couple from out of state incorporating some South Dakota culture into their wedding day. The two newlyweds decided to have a wildlife wedding in Custer State Park. The next issue will discuss various types of weddings and how to infuse natural South Dakota elements into them.

