Advertisement

South Dakota Magazine highlights romance from in and around the Mount Rushmore State

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you look hard enough, you can find hints of love in the frigid February air. As folks prepare for a romantic weekend (likely indoors), South Dakota Magazine shared some unique stories from within the state and outside of it. The March and April issues share a few love stories including Tub Rath out of Wall, South Dakota who made sure every lady in his town had a Valentine. Mr. Rath drives through town in his truck, honks his horn, and hands out chocolates.

The Kozads represent another cute story in South Dakota. The two live in Martin and have taken care of dozens of kids while managing their law office. The two work together to make an impact in their community but also work together when it comes to wardrobes. The two try to match outfits every day! Sometimes the outfits are pink, sometimes they are tailored manly outfits. Another story is fairly unique with a young couple from out of state incorporating some South Dakota culture into their wedding day. The two newlyweds decided to have a wildlife wedding in Custer State Park. The next issue will discuss various types of weddings and how to infuse natural South Dakota elements into them.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
A dog owner is now looking for compensation after her Doberman was mistakenly neutered at the...
Dog mistakenly neutered during visit to the vet

Latest News

ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
This restaurant was featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
Daily Clean Food and Drink featured on tonight’s episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
One Sioux Falls man is doing what he can to help those in need through an effort called Street...
Street Corner Revival helps those in need in Sioux Falls
Bramble Park Zoo hosts shred-your-ex event