South Dakota reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths Saturday

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths in the state Saturday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,838 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,119 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 110,205. Of that total, 106,248 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 82 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 3% of staffed hospital beds and 5.2% of ICU beds in the state. 44% of hospital beds and 52.4% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,431 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

