Stampede Get Dramatic Win On Pink In The Rink Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede hosted their annual Pink in the Rink Night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Friday and defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 4-3. The win extends a seven-game point streak of five wins and two overtime losses. Sam Rhodes, Brandon Chabrier, Luke Toporowski and Michael Citara all scored in the contest, while Trent Burnham made the start in net.

The Sioux City Muskeeters scored first in the annual event where the ice is dyed pink and the players wear specialty jerseys in tribute to those who have been affected by breast cancer. Carter Loney tallied the goal to put the visiting team in front at the 7:08 mark of the first period. The only goal of the period was assisted by team leading-scorer Brian Carrabes and Ben Steeves.

The I-29 rivals followed it up with a goal 55 seconds into the second period off the stick of Bennett Schimek, assisted by Kirklan Irey, for the 2-0 lead. The Stampede were able to finally get on the board after a one-time bast from forward Sam Rhodes at 12:36 of the second period. Defenseman Dante Fantauzzi assisted on the player that put the Herd down one heading into the third period.

The momentum carried over to the third period as the home side tallied three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead. Defenseman Brandon Chabrier scored his second of the season at 7:20 in the third, Luke Toporowski scored at 8:56 on the power play and Michael Citara put a stamp on the game at 14:50. Carrabes was able to draw within one with the goaltender pulled at 17:39, but it would not be enough for the visitors.

Akira Schmid made the start in net for the Musketeers, while Alex Tracy came on in relief late in the third due to malfunctioning equipment.

The Stampede improves to 13-12-3 on the season and now sit two points back of second place in the standings. The team will matchup with the Musketeers again on Sunday for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop and be back at the PREMIER Center for a makeup game against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Tickets available at the KELOLAND Box Office. Fans can also catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

