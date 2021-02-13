Street Corner Revival helps those in need in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This weekend is going to be a cold one in South Dakota with dangerously low temperatures in the forecast. But no matter how cold it gets, folks still need to get through their day. So one Sioux Falls man is doing what he can to help through an effort called Street Corner Revival.

Whether you need clothing, a warm blanket, food, a ride, a prayer, you name it, Joey Clark and his bus are there to help.

“A free of charge, you know, helping service. You know, if we can help you out then we will,” said Clark.

It all started with a bus Clark bought for just $1. He was going to turn it into a camper, but stumbled upon a better use.

“There was a guy, he was walking and I watched him and he slipped on some ice with his grocery bags, he fell. So I felt kind of bad so I pulled over and asked him if he needed a ride. Gave him a ride and then he asked me like ‘there should be more people out here like yourself and stuff like that that do this kind of stuff’ and well at that point in time it clicked,” said Clark.

Clark usually drives the bus around Sioux Falls looking for people to help. He also takes requests that are messaged to him on his Facebook page.

His bus is currently in the shop, but his work never stops. So he’s using his truck for now.

It’s been over a year since Clark first started Street Corner Revival.

“It’s been going great, I mean we’ve been well received throughout the whole community. I mean, a lot of people see what we do. My bus doesn’t look the best. You know, I don’t drive the best looking vehicles or anything else like that, but at the same time too, it doesn’t really matter what it looks like as long as you’re giving out the help,” said Clark.

He’s touched the lives of many including Lacey Wardell and her daughter Ava.

“Joey happened to go by our house and my mom was actually outside and when he drove by he stopped and asked my mom if she wanted any coffee or hot chocolate or a prayer. And my daughter was having health issues at the time and my mom asked for a prayer,” said Wardell.

That one encounter made a huge impact on Lacey’s life.

“Since then, a year later, we’ve been friends on Facebook and he’s helped me out with a lot of personal things with my daughter and my personal life. So actually a friendship came out of it,” said Wardell.

Clark says a pandemic and freezing temps have made his work even more important.

“There’s a lot more of a need actually. I mean there’s a lot of people that are out of work right now a lot of places are just struggling in general,” said Clark.

He says it’s all about just giving people a hand up.

If you are in need of assistance Clark says to message him on the Street Corner Revival Facebook page.

He is also always looking for donations, such as winter clothing like hats, scarves, gloves and jackets. As well as socks and blankets. You can message Street Corner Revival for more information on how to donate.

