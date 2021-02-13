Advertisement

Unbeaten St. Thomas More Girls Pull Away From Sioux Falls Christian

Cavaliers Improve To 16-0 With 60-41 Win
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A much-anticipated battle of Division One basketball prospects between Creighton-bound Lexi Unruh and SDSU-bound Haleigh Timmer went the way of the top-ranked and unbeaten St. Thomas More Cavaliers.

Timmer scored 21 points to lead all scorers and help lead the Cavaliers to a 60-41 victory over 5th ranked Sioux Falls Christian on Friday night at the DWU/Culver’s Classic in Mitchell.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

