Viking Men Rally At USF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana men’s basketball team led for just 1:12 of the 40-minute contest, but it had the lead when it counted in a 67-65 win at Sioux Falls Friday night inside the Stewart Center.

It was a much-needed victory for the Vikings as they try to claw their way back into the NSIC Tournament discussion by toppling a USF squad ahead of them in the standings. Augustana is now 7-5 overall and 5-5 in the NSIC. Sioux Falls drops to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the loop. A victory over USF on Saturday would put the Vikings into the driver’s seat of qualifying for the tournament heading into the regular season’s final weekend.

The Vikings trailed by as many as 12 points in the contest and by nine as late as 6:06 remaining in the game.

Augustana used an 11-2 run to knot the game at 59-all. The run started with a shot in the paint from Tyler Riemersma and included a 3-point jumper from Isaac Fink, another basket from Riemersma and a layup from Adam Dykman.

It was a pair of free throws from Fink the knotted the game. After forcing a Cougar turnover, Dykman scored another layup to give Augustana the lead with exactly one minute remaining at 61-59.

Augustana was able to scrape together a lead of four points at 65-61. With USF playing the foul game after a made basket, Fink again made two shots from the charity stripe with four seconds on the clock to secure the win.

Troy Houghton made a layup with the clock expiring for USF for the final 67-65 score.

Fink led the way for Augustana with 16 points and was perfect at the free-throw line at 6-of-6. Jameson Bryan had his strongest game of the season with 14 points. Tyler Riemersma neared a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Augustana shot 43.4 percent from the field.

Teathloach Pal led USF with 12 points as the Cougars shot nearly identical to the Vikings at 43.9 percent from the field.

The two squads battle again Saturday with a 4 p.m. start inside the Stewart Center. The game will be broadcast on MidcoSN2 along with live coverage at GoAugie.com/Live.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.