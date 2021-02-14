Advertisement

Biden order reestablishes faith-focused White House office

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Sunday relaunching a White House office aimed at fostering cooperation between the federal government and faith-based and secular community organizations.

The order reestablishes the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, a 20-year-old initiative first put in place by President George W. Bush. The White House said the office’s early goals under Biden will include working to “address the COVID-19 pandemic and boost economic recovery; combat systemic racism; increase opportunity and mobility for historically disadvantaged communities; and strengthen pluralism.”

In a statement, Biden suggested that such partnerships are particularly important at a time when the pandemic has created considerable uncertainty and suffering.

“This is not a nation that can, or will, simply stand by and watch the suffering around us. That is not who we are. That is not what faith calls us to be,” he said.

His team will work with “leaders of different faiths and backgrounds who are the front lines of their communities in crisis and who can help us heal, unite and rebuild.”

The office will be led by Melissa Rogers, who served in the same role during President Barack Obama’s second term. Rogers will also serve on the White House Domestic Policy Council as senior director for faith and public policy. Josh Dickson, who was the Biden campaign’s national faith engagement director, will be deputy director.

Biden’s own faith is in many ways central to his politics. He is a devout Roman Catholic who attends church nearly every weekend, wears rosary beads around his wrist and is known to quote Scripture. He has been viewed cautiously by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops over his support for abortion rights, however, and religious conservatives view him warily for his promises to restore LGBTQ rights rolled back under President Donald Trump.

In the statement announcing the executive order, the White House promised a commitment to “our cherished guarantees of church-state separation and freedom for people of all faiths and none,” and said that the office “will not prefer one faith over another or favor religious over secular organizations” to pursue its work.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armstrong Iowa City Hall
Iowa town officials arrested, charged following multi-year investigation
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24
One Sioux Falls man is doing what he can to help those in need through an effort called Street...
Street Corner Revival helps those in need in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Dakota Territory Gun Show came to Sioux Falls
Dakota Territory Gun Show came to Sioux Falls
FILE - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a post-Cabinet press conference with...
New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal
Cattle shelter from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021,...
Wintry weather blanketing US to make rare dip to Gulf Coast
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
Duchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie