Garry & De Smet Run Past White River

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps playing against sophomore Joe Sayler, who already has verbally committed to play at South Dakota State, gave De Smet star Kalen Garry an extra push at the DWU/Culver’s Classic on Saturday night at the Corn Palace.

Garry went off for 36 points while pulling down 12 rebounds to pace the top-ranked Bulldogs (17-1) in a 76-63 victory over White River (11-5).

Sayler led the Tigers with 21 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

