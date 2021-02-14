Advertisement

Garry & De Smet Run Past White River

Top-Ranked Tigers Win At DWU/Culver’s Classic 76-63
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps playing against sophomore Joe Sayler, who already has verbally committed to play at South Dakota State, gave De Smet star Kalen Garry an extra push at the DWU/Culver’s Classic on Saturday night at the Corn Palace.

Garry went off for 36 points while pulling down 12 rebounds to pace the top-ranked Bulldogs (17-1) in a 76-63 victory over White River (11-5).

Sayler led the Tigers with 21 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

