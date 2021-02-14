Advertisement

Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home

By WXIA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (WXIA) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was found shot to death in a wooded area near his Atlanta home.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as 12-year-old David Mack. Police say the boy was reported missing at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. He had last been seen around 3 p.m. when he told his grandmother he was going to visit some friends.

The family went out canvassing the area Wednesday and found David dead in the woods near their home, police say. He and other children often played and traveled in the area, where there is a trail near a creek.

Officers and first responders arrived on scene and confirmed the boy was dead.

Police have gotten reports of gunshots heard in the area, but there is conflicting information as to when the shots were fired. They expect the 12-year-old’s autopsy to establish an approximate time of death.

Police say they have multiple leads that they will continue to follow and are actively investigating.

“We don’t want anybody to die, especially by gun violence,” said Police Maj. D’Andrea Price. “When young people are gunned down in our city, we take that very seriously.”

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

