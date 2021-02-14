Mitchell Claims State AA Gymnastics Title

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After watching the Watertown Arrows win consecutive AA State Gymnastics Team Championships, the Mitchell Kernels re-claimed the title in the Arrows house.

The Kernels claimed the program’s eighth team champoinship by more than four points on Saturday at the AA Meet in Watertown. Full results are listed above.

Of consolation for the Arrows was senior Brooke Bollinger winning the All-Around championship. She won beam (9.700), vault (9.225), and floor routine (9.775) to finish with a cumulative tally of 38.225.

Harrisburg’s Izzabella Driscoll won the bars with a score of 9.550 and finished second in the All-Around with a score of 37.300.

