Advertisement

Mitchell Claims State AA Gymnastics Title

Watertown’s Brooke Bollinger Wins All-Around Championship
South Dakota State Meet In Watertown
South Dakota State Meet In Watertown(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After watching the Watertown Arrows win consecutive AA State Gymnastics Team Championships, the Mitchell Kernels re-claimed the title in the Arrows house.

The Kernels claimed the program’s eighth team champoinship by more than four points on Saturday at the AA Meet in Watertown. Full results are listed above.

Of consolation for the Arrows was senior Brooke Bollinger winning the All-Around championship. She won beam (9.700), vault (9.225), and floor routine (9.775) to finish with a cumulative tally of 38.225.

Harrisburg’s Izzabella Driscoll won the bars with a score of 9.550 and finished second in the All-Around with a score of 37.300.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armstrong Iowa City Hall
Iowa town officials arrested, charged following multi-year investigation
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

Coyotes Women Win In Frigid Grand Forks While Men Fall
SDSU Splits First Doubleheader At Oral Roberts
Vikings win 75-66
Augustana Finishes Complete Weekend Sweep Of Rival Sioux Falls
Vikings win 75-66
Augustana finishes weekend sweeps of Sioux Falls