Mitchell Splits Doubleheader At Harrisburg

Tiger girls win 60-52, Kernel boys roll 64-46
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A basketball doubleheader between four ranked AA teams produced different results.

First up in the girl’s game the #3 Harrisburg Tigers got 25 points from Emilee Boyer to lead the way to a 60-52 victory over #5 Mitchell. The Tigers improve to 14-2 while the Kernels fall to 13-3.

The boy’s game would be dominated by #4 Mitchell, with the Kernels getting 34 points from Caden Hinker (who passed 1,000 for his career) to upend #2 Harrisburg 64-46.

Mitchell improves to 11-3 while the Tigers fall to 13-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the doubleheader!

