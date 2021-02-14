Protecting your pets during cold weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As this cold front continues to move through the midwest, there are steps you can take to protect your household pets.

It’s critical to control the length of exposure your pet has to the cold weather.

“If they’re out there, five minutes or so you definitely want them to get back in,” said Chris Friedel, a veterinarian at Northwest Veterinarian supply in Parkston.

The length of the fur isn’t necessarily that important either.

“We might think that way, but when it’s this cold, that part doesn’t really matter,” said Friedel

The more time your furry friend typically spends indoors may factor in.

“If they’re used to being inside with you 24-7 they are not acclimated to this,” said Cayley Harr, a humane officer at Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Just like with humans, you want to avoid your pet becoming frostbitten. If they do succumb to frostbite there are way’s to help them out.

Doctor Friedel recommends trying to warm them up slowly and steadily, in order to avoid a temperature shock. If the injuries are severe he also recommends calling your vet right away.

If your pets cannot stay inside with you try to find a warmer place for them to stay such as a barn or the garage. Straw is also good for insulation.

“It stays dryer and warmer. They’re able to maintain their body heat better,” said Harr.

This cold snap is expected to continue and is expected to be especially bad tomorrow.

“If it’s too cold for you to be out for a long period of time it’s too cold for your pet,” said Harr.

