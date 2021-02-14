Record Cold Expected Tonight... BUT relief is in sight

Dakota News Now Wind Chill Alerts (Dakota News Now)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The entire Dakota News Now viewing area is under a WIND CHILL WARNING through noon Monday. Once that expires, a WIND CHILL WATCH is in place from noon Monday to noon Tuesday for the southeastern part of the Dakota News Now area, which will likely become either an ADVISORY or WARNING. Keep in mind that frostbite can occur in as little as 5-10 minutes, so please dress in layers if you do venture outside and limit your time outdoors.

TONIGHT: Dangerously cold conditions persist as a strong high pressure settles in from the north. We’ll see a clear to mostly clear skies. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s below, but some areas could drop to near 30 below. The record low in Sioux Falls is -21 set back in 1909 and it seems likely we’ll break that. The good news is winds will be light to calm, but still expect wind chills between -30 and -45.

MONDAY: We’ll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a very slight rebound in temperatures. Highs look to remain below zero along and east of I-29, including Sioux Falls. Areas west of there should at least get above zero. Winds will be variable and mostly light to start the day. By the afternoon, the eastern half of the area will see a SE/NE wind at 5-15 mph with the western half of the area seeing a SE wind at 10-25 mph. Wind chill values will remain below zero. Monday night will feature a partly cloudy sky and another night of frigid temperatures. Lows fall back into the teens below with a SE wind at 5-15 mph. Wind chill values will range from -20 to -40.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: A very weak upper-level feature and a stationary boundary to the west will bring in more cloud cover and a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Wednesday looks better with clouds slowly decreasing from west to east, leading to a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky Wednesday night. Winds will remain out of the S and SE at 5-15 mph, becoming calm and variable Wednesday night as a weaker high pressure settles in across northern North Dakota. Highs Tuesday range from around 0 zero to around 10 west with lows in the single digits below zero. Highs Wednesday top out in the upper single digits to mid teens with lows on either side of zero.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: High pressure will keep us dry and relatively sunny to round out of the week. We’ll see a W to SW wind, which is a warmer wind versus the N to NW wind we have been seeing. Highs Thursday range from around 20 east to around 30 west with highs Friday in the mid 20s east to the mid 30s west. Lows fall back into the single digits above, although a couple areas Thursday night could briefly dip below zero. Lows Friday night drop into the single digits with teens west.

WEEKEND: A weak area of low pressure will move through over the weekend. As of now, it’s not looking to bring much in terms of precipitation, just some extra clouds. Expect a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a S to SW wind at 5-15 mph. Temperatures finally return to average for mid to late February with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Areas in western and central South Dakota will be into the 40s over the weekend.

THE FOLLOWING WEEK: Even warmer temperatures are possible to begin the last full week of February. Conditions look to remain dry with minimal to no precipitation chances. Highs look to range from around 40 east to 45-50 west with lows in the 20s to low 30s. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlooks, which run from February 22 through February 28, indicates above average temperatures with slightly drier conditions.

