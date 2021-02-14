Advertisement

Rounds, Thune vote for acquittal in Trump impeachment

Both Senator Mike Rounds and Senator John Thune voted for the acquittal of former President Donald Trump.
(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Both of South Dakota’s senators voted “not guilty” on the charge of incitement of insurrection of former President Donald Trump.

Senator Mike Rounds previously expressed that he viewed the impeachment of a former president as unconstitutional.

“I’ve said all along that impeaching former President Trump is a moot point as the Constitution is clear that removal from office is the primary purpose of impeachment,” Rounds said. “Our Founding Fathers intended the process of impeachment to remove public officials from office, not to punish private citizens.”

In a statement, Senator John Thune provided a similar reason for his vote.

“The Constitution is clear that the primary purpose of impeachment is removal from office, and that’s what I believe the Founders intended,” Thune said. “I have great concerns with the Senate punishing a private citizen with the sole intent of disqualifying him from holding future office. Our Founders designed impeachment to be an extreme remedy and cautioned against its use as a political weapon.”

Thune said that his vote to acquit Trump should not be viewed as an exoneration of his role in the January 6th riots at the Capitol.

“My vote to acquit should not be viewed as exoneration for his conduct on January 6, 2021, or in the days and weeks leading up to it,” Thune said. “What former President Trump did to undermine faith in our election system and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power is inexcusable.”

The Senate voted 57-43 to indict former President Trump, just short of the 60 vote threshold to do so. 7 Republican senators crossed party lines to vote “guilty,” along with all Senate Democrats.

RELATED: Rep. Johnson says he’s won’t vote to impeach Trump

Most Read

Armstrong Iowa City Hall
Iowa town officials arrested, charged following multi-year investigation
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

Protest of South Dakota Proposed Transgender Bill
Several organizations host online forum about transgender bills
Protecting your pets during cold weather
Protecting your pets during cold weather
Nrdvana vs Windy City Bites
Black-owned businesses compete for a good cause
Black-owned businesses compete for a good cause
Black-owned businesses compete for a good cause