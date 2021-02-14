SDSU Splits First Doubleheader At Oral Roberts

TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

No. 23 South Dakota State women’s basketball used a big second quarter to defeat Oral Roberts 82-60 Saturday afternoon inside the Mabee Center.

The Jackrabbits extended their winning streak to 13 games and improved to 16-2 overall and 9-0 in Summit League play. State shot 42.4 percent from the field, including 10 3-pointers, while outrebounding the Golden Eagles 51-28 and dishing 19 assists. SDSU held a 35-11 advantage in bench points.

Myah Selland scored 18 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the field, grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists. Tori Nelson finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Madysen Vlastuin added 10 points while Sydney Stapleton and Paiton Burckhard each scored nine points and Haley Greer finished with eight. Burckhard added seven rebounds.

The Jacks started the game slow, hitting just two of their first 15 field goal attempts in the first six minutes of action. Vlastuin’s 3-pointer with 1:27 to go in the first brought the Jacks within one (12-11), but an Oral Roberts jumper followed to end the quarter with the Golden Eagles leading 14-11.

Looking to shake off the slow start, Vlastuin’s 3-pointer tied the game at 14 and launched an 8-0 run to open the quarter. An ORU jumper with 6:54 to play in the half broke the run and started an 8-2 Golden Eagle run to cut the Jackrabbit lead to 22-21 at the 5:29 mark. Three consecutive Jackrabbit 3-pointers highlighted a spurt of 15 unanswered points to stretch the lead to 36-22 with 2:29 remaining. Another extended run, this time 7-0, put the Jacks up 43-24. A Golden Eagle 3-pointer to close the quarter made it 43-27 at the break.

The scoring continued in the third quarter as Lindsey Theuninck’s 3-pointer sparked a 10-2 SDSU run giving the Jacks a 54-31 lead with just under six minutes left in the third. The Golden Eagles struck back as a 7-0 run cut the Jackrabbit lead to 56-40 at the 2:28 mark. Oral Roberts outscored SDSU 9-4 in the final five minutes of the third, but the Jacks held a comfortable 60-42 lead heading into the final frame.

An 8-2 Jackrabbit run started the fourth quarter with the Jacks leading 68-44 at the 6:38 mark. Back-to-back ORU 3-pointers launched a Golden Eagle run of eight unanswered, trimming the Jacks lead to 68-52 with 5:39 to go. SDSU scored its final five points at the free throw line to wrap up an 82-60 victory.

“I thought the difference in the first quarter and second quarter was that we just looked really sluggish and kind of flat,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “We missed some shots that typically I think we’re going to make. Then in the second quarter, we got some good stops and turned that into transition. In that first quarter, I think, we were just moving so slowly in our offense. Everything was a little bit harder and the transition shots we got in that second quarter, a lot of those were good, open looks that were created from defending and rebounding well. Fun to see that and obviously a lot of people contributed to it, but our bench was out there for a big chunk of that time, so it’s just great to see the balance that we have.”

Game Notes

SDSU holds a 22-6 advantage in the all-time series over Oral Roberts

32 points in the second quarter is the most by the Jacks since dropping 33 points on the road against Purdue Fort Wayne, Jan. 12, 2020

In the second quarter, the Jacks went 11-of-11 from the field, including 7-of-7 from deep

51 rebounds is a season high for the Jackrabbits and the most since Jan. 30, 2020 against Western Illinois (60 rebounds)

The Jacks extended their winning streak against Oral Roberts to 17 games, dating back to 2012

Vlastuin’s 10 points is a career high.

Up Next

South Dakota State and Oral Roberts meet once again tomorrow afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. inside the Mabee Center.

MEN’S RECAP

Max Abmas exploded for 42 points to lead Oral Roberts past South Dakota State 103-86 in men’s basketball Saturday at the Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles (11-8, 8-3 Summit League) buried 16-of-30 3-pointers (53.3 percent) and shot 53.8 percent overall, beating the Jackrabbits (11-5, 5-2) for the first time in eight tries.

SDSU shot 50 percent from the field and started strong, opening up a 12-3 lead behind five points from Alex Arians. The lead expanded to 27-15 with 11:26 left in the first.

Oral Roberts closed to within four at halftime and started the second on an 11-3 run to take the lead for good.

Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures, led by Matt Dentlinger’s 16 points. Baylor Scheierman turned in his 10th double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds, Douglas Wilson added 15 and Arians finished with 11.

Abmas reached 20 points by halftime and added 22 in the second half. The sophomore guard finished with 42 points, making 14-of-20 overall and 5-of-8 from deep.

Kevin Obanor also posted his 10th double-double, scoring 18 points and snaring 11 rebounds. Sheldon Stevens (16) and Carlos Jurgens (13) were also in double figures for the hosts.

Notes

Charlie Easley tied his career-high with nine points

Wilson established a new career high of four steals

The Jacks outrebounded Oral Roberts 36-27

SDSU committed 18 turnovers, a season-high, which turned into 23 Oral Roberts points

Up Next

SDSU and Oral Roberts meet in the second of their two-game Summit League series Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Mabee Center.

