South Dakota reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Sunday

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths in the state Sunday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,844 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,072 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 110,315. Of that total, 106,398 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 87 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 3.1% of staffed hospital beds and 5.2% of ICU beds in the state. 45.2% of hospital beds and 53.5% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,438 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

