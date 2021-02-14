Washington Boys Barely Keep Perfect Season Alive At Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After both Rapid City schools cancelled their trips due to COVID-19 issues, the Lincoln and Washington boy’s basketball teams quickly paired up for a Saturday matinee.

Safe to say fans got their money’s worth on short notice.

The top-ranked and unbeaten Warriors (12-0) stayed that way by the skin of their teeth, winning 65-64 at the Patriot gym on a last second putback by Tahj Two Bulls.

Two Bulls led all scorers with 17 points while Ryne Hammerstrom led Lincoln (5-8) with 12.

