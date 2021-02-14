West Central Girls Upset Unbeaten St. Thomas More
#3 Trojans Hand Cavs First Loss 60-53
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The West Central girl’s basketball team is making a habit of beating top-ranked teams this season.
Nearly two months to the date of their victory over then number one Winner, Cassidy Siemonsma scored a game-high 22 points to lead the third-ranked Trojans to a 60-53 victory over current number one St. Thomas More.
The Trojans improve to 16-2 while the Cavaliers take their first loss and drop to 17-1.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
