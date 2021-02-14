Advertisement

West Central Girls Upset Unbeaten St. Thomas More

#3 Trojans Hand Cavs First Loss 60-53
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The West Central girl’s basketball team is making a habit of beating top-ranked teams this season.

Nearly two months to the date of their victory over then number one Winner, Cassidy Siemonsma scored a game-high 22 points to lead the third-ranked Trojans to a 60-53 victory over current number one St. Thomas More.

The Trojans improve to 16-2 while the Cavaliers take their first loss and drop to 17-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armstrong Iowa City Hall
Iowa town officials arrested, charged following multi-year investigation
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

South Dakota State Meet In Watertown
Mitchell Claims State AA Gymnastics Title
Coyotes Women Win In Frigid Grand Forks While Men Fall
SDSU Splits First Doubleheader At Oral Roberts
Vikings win 75-66
Augustana Finishes Complete Weekend Sweep Of Rival Sioux Falls
Vikings win 75-66
Augustana finishes weekend sweeps of Sioux Falls