West Central Girls Upset Unbeaten St. Thomas More

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The West Central girl’s basketball team is making a habit of beating top-ranked teams this season.

Nearly two months to the date of their victory over then number one Winner, Cassidy Siemonsma scored a game-high 22 points to lead the third-ranked Trojans to a 60-53 victory over current number one St. Thomas More.

The Trojans improve to 16-2 while the Cavaliers take their first loss and drop to 17-1.

