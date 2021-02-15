8th South Dakota State House member tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An eighth member of the South Dakota State House has tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) has tested positive for the virus, Dakota News Now confirmed.

State Representatives Will Mortenson (R-Pierre), Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), Nancy York (R-Watertown), Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg), Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), and Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton) have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far, no cases have been reported in the state senate.

