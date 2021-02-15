Aberdeen celebrates regional host selection for NCAA D-II Men’s Basketball Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Aberdeen is celebrating Northern State’s selection as the Central Regional host for the upcoming NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Barnett Center will play host to the Central region quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals on March 13th, 14th, and 16th respectively. The winners of the regional final will advance to the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana on March 24-27.

Northern State has stated that ticket and attendance policies and information have not yet been finalized.

But the city is still eager to host the regional games and is excited about what it could do for local business. The Circus Sports Bar & Grill General Manager Lonnie Frost said the potential for even a small number of visitors to the city for the games could have an economic boost, coupled with the SDHSAA State B Boys Tournament also taking place at the Barnett center only days later.

“I don’t know if anybody could pinpoint, you know, to the dollar what the economic impact would be. But all restaurants, bars, hotels, you know it goes on and on. The impact is just phenomenal,” Frost said.

The selection of Northern State as the Central Region host doesn’t come out of anywhere either. Mayor Travis Schaunaman said the selection of Aberdeen comes from the work of Northern State and the Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as the community making the city an appealing place to host games.

“Anytime an event like this happens, it’s a result of a lot of hard work. And I know that our CVB and Northern State have both put in a lot of hard work,” Schaunaman said.

Frost said that the specific ticket and attendance policies will factor into how many visitors the city can expect to see. But said just having the games in Aberdeen adds another feather in the cap of Aberdeen’s already strong basketball tradition.

“Even though people might not know a player, they’re just basketball fans and they just want to be a part of it. You know, because of the atmosphere, being so electric,” Frost said.

And Schaunaman said the city will open its arms to any visitors, hoping to make a lasting impression on fans and teams.

“Even with some maybe limited seating capacity here, we’re looking forward to the people that it will draw in and welcoming those people. And helping them enjoy the basketball tournament.” Schaunaman said.

