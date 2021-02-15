Advertisement

Cold-weather experiments

Frigid temperatures have gripped the region for weeks.
By Dakota News Now staff and Tyler Roney
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Most of us are sick of the weeks-long cold snap that has settled across most of the Midwest. But if you’re willing to brave the cold for a few minutes, the frigid temperatures can provide a unique opportunity for easy, entertaining science projects.

The weather experiments below are provided by meteorologist Tyler Roney. However, if you do plan on trying any of them, be sure to bundle up. The extreme cold we are experiencing is dangerous for exposed skin, and can lead to damage in just minutes.

Frozen T-Shirt: Soak a t-shirt in water, then hang it up outside and come back inside. Go back outside in 5 to 10 minutes and see how it’s completely frozen solid.

Blow Bubbles: Simply get some bubble solution (if you don’t have any bubble mix, make your own by adding two cups of water, a half cup of dish soap, and two teaspoons of sugar) and blow some bubbles. Watch how they freeze!

Balloons: Blow up a balloon and walk outside with it. Go back inside and watch how the balloon inflates once more. Why does this happen? While you’re inside the gas is at a lower density, allowing the balloon to expand. But once you go outside in the cold where there is more density, it allows the balloon to deflate.

Banana Hammer: Leave a banana outside overnight. Find a piece of wood and a nail and you can actually use the banana as a hammer and hammer the nail into a piece of wood! It’s recommended you use the new hammer outside and not bring it inside to try.

Freeze Fry an Egg: Bring a frying pan outside and leave it there for 15-20 minutes. After that, go outside and crack an egg into it. You’ll get an interesting result!

