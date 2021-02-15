Coyote Volleyball Overwhelms Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota rode a strong defensive effort on Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 win over Omaha in the Summit League home opener.

The Coyotes, led by two solo and eight assisted blocks from Madison Harms, limited Omaha to a .064 hitting percentage, a season-low for a South Dakota opponent.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 11 kills and 10 digs while Maddie Wiedenfeld added seven kills, no errors and a .467 hitting percentage. Aimee Adams chipped in six kills, no errors and a .600 hitting percentage.

“It was a big team win,” said Wiedenfeld.

Madison Jurgens contributed 23 assists and nine digs while Lolo Weideman had 13 digs and four ace serves.

South Dakota, improving to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in Summit League play, had seven aces in the match.

“Our was good today,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “I still think I would like to limit our misses a little bit. We had seven aces and four or five of them came in the first set.”

Weideman had three service aces and Juhnke one during the first set, a set that featured one lead change and two ties.

Set two had two lead changes and five ties and saw Omaha rally from a 20-14 deficit to even the set at 22-22. The Coyotes though took advantage of some Maverick service errors, two of their three in the set, and finished it off on a block from Juhnke and Harms.

“Set two we lost our confidence for a little bit,” Williamson said. “We have talked about that and something that will continue to talk about moving forward. When things don’t go our way all the time we struggle to redirect ourselves.”

The Coyotes led from start to finish in set three, a set that saw Wiedenfeld with four kills, Juhnke three and Sami Slaughter and Adams two apiece. The set also featured service aces from Weideman and Laura Petterson, the first of her career.

“We made a change going into the third set and took care of business, obviously from the beginning,” added Williamson. “Tomorrow is going to be tough again.

“There are no guarantees that tomorrow is going to be the same way. We have to come out and make sure we take care of our side of the net again tomorrow”

First serve in Monday’s match against Omaha is 7 p.m.

