Dakota Territory Gun Show came to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The gun industry continues to have several question marks, but thousands of people still came out to the Dakota Territory Gun Show in Sioux Falls.

More than five thousand people came into the Denny Sanford Convention center on Saturday and a similar-sized crowd came through on Sunday.

“We manage 14 gun shows in North and South Dakota, and this show in Sioux Falls is our largest,” said Rob Moore, the Dakota Territory Gun Show manager.

The event features more than 400 vendors and they were grateful to have this many eyes on their products.

“We’re just trying to get our product out there and get our name out there,” said Chris Opfer, owner of Target Hanging Solutions.

Several industries have been affected by the pandemic and the gun industry is no exception.

“It’s like toilet paper, everybody thinks something is going to happen, so everybody wants something. Shooting the price way up,” said, gun show visitor, Jarret Mixell.

The increase in prices came as a surprise to some.

“I think there might be a little bit of sticker shock,” said Opfer.

Part of the increase in prices can be attributed to the uncertainty involving gun regulations after the previous election. Most that attended the event are passionate about the second amendment.

“It seems like the more regulations the government puts on us, our freedoms slip away a little bit more every day,” said Moore.

“It’s one of the most important amendments we have and one of the most important things our country was founded on,” said Mixell.

The Dakota Territory Gun Show moves to Pierre next weekend.

