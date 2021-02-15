Dangerous Cold Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Wind Chill Warning will remain in effect through Tuesday morning for the Dakota News Now viewing area. Expect another clear and cold night tonight with lows falling to the teens and 20′s below zero. That will bring our wind chills down to the 30′s and 40′s below zero by Tuesday morning.

Clouds will begin to build in throughout the day on Tuesday as highs remain well below normal. We’ll be in the single digits for highs with some of us not getting to 0 along I-29. We’re tracking the chance for some light snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minor. Interestingly enough, the jet stream being so far south is carrying all of the major snowstorms away from our area.

We’ll see more sunshine by Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to rise. Highs on Thursday will be in the teens east and the 20′s to the west. Friday will be comparable as well, but some 30′s will begin appearing in western South Dakota. By this upcoming weekend, much warmer air will be back as highs return to the upper 20′s east by Saturday and even some 40′s west of the Missouri!

Temperatures will be on the rise each day as we get closer to the weekend and overall we’ll remain dry as all the major snow producing systems avoid our area.

