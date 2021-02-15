Floral shops navigate cold temps amid uptick in deliveries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest days of the year for floral stores, and this year those stores are facing a couple challenges. Including an ongoing pandemic and record low temperatures.

Although Valentine’s Day is only one day, flower buyers have been stocking up since late last week.

“It’s a little more spread out. Last year it was all one day on a Friday where we had over 600 deliveries, where this weekend it was kind of Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday,” said The Flower Mill Owner Stacy Schaap.

Those early shoppers left the shelves at Flowerama in Sioux Falls fairly empty come Sunday, as staff ordered more flowers overnight. Also, their delivery capacity was met well before the big day.

“We can only physically delivery so many per day, and we typically fill up about a week, sometimes 10 days before, so we were filled up on our deliveries for all this last week,” Flowerama Owner Chuck Kuntze said.

Over at The Flower Mill, Schaap had 10 drivers on staff Sunday as calls came in all week to deliver flowers to loved ones. However, the dangerously cold temperatures stem a problem.

“When we’re packaging everything, we have to use extra precautions, especially in this very cold weather we use tissue paper, and then we actually do a bag. They have to be really careful, in and out right into the house,” Schaap added.

Despite challenges such as the cold weather, this Valentine’s Day flower sales blossomed.

“It looks like we’re going to beat last year’s total, so even though it is more spread out it’s been really good and deliveries are up. People are sending flowers more because they’re not seeing each other as much,” said Schaap.

Schaap and Kuntze say they are both expecting sales to continue into early this week due to Valentine’s Day being on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.