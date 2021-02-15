Iowa-based Pizza Ranch expanded in 2020 despite pandemic

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Iowa-based Pizza Ranch, known for its buffet of pizza, chicken and other offerings, expanded last year, even as the coronavirus pandemic hit the restaurant industry harder than most.

Pizza Ranch, based in Orange City, has over 200 locations in 14 states.

Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Achterhoff tells the Sioux City Journal that the chain added five new locations last year and has six or seven more openings slated for this year.

Even with the expansion, Achterhoff acknowledged that the past year has been challenging for Pizza Ranch, noting the chain weathered it by becoming more reliant on carryout and deliveries in 2020.

