Advertisement

Iowa-based Pizza Ranch expanded in 2020 despite pandemic

File photo.
File photo.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Iowa-based Pizza Ranch, known for its buffet of pizza, chicken and other offerings, expanded last year, even as the coronavirus pandemic hit the restaurant industry harder than most.

Pizza Ranch, based in Orange City, has over 200 locations in 14 states.

Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Achterhoff tells the Sioux City Journal that the chain added five new locations last year and has six or seven more openings slated for this year.

Even with the expansion, Achterhoff acknowledged that the past year has been challenging for Pizza Ranch, noting the chain weathered it by becoming more reliant on carryout and deliveries in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armstrong Iowa City Hall
Iowa town officials arrested, charged following multi-year investigation
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
East River Electric customers asked to conserve energy
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden order reestablishes faith-focused White House office

Latest News

American Heart Association talks heart health amid pandemic
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
Regional energy providers ask customers to limit electric, gas usage
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Iowa backtracks on plan to withhold vaccine from counties
South Dakota Corn's new podcast launched in February.
South Dakota Corn launches podcast, revamped website