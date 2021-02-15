Advertisement

Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 5

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi  and U.S. security officials say rockets have struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq, killing on civilian contractor and wounding five others.

Security officials say at least three rockets Monday night hit the areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops.

The officials say at least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property.

A U.S. military spokesman says one U.S. service member also was wounded. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

