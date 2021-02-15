Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 5

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi and U.S. security officials say rockets have struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq, killing on civilian contractor and wounding five others.

Security officials say at least three rockets Monday night hit the areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops.

The officials say at least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property.

A U.S. military spokesman says one U.S. service member also was wounded. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

