Much work remains for legislature in budget process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With some deadlines approaching, South Dakota legislators will soon start feeling the time crunch on next year’s spending plan.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Jean Hunhoff (R, Yankton) tells Dakota Radio Group all the spending requests will get a hearing.

“For every appropriations bill that was dropped, from every member of the legislature, we have to have a hearing on that. We’re going to have long hearing days on bills. We have until March 2 to get everything out of this chamber. So we have to be listening,” Hunhoff have said.

With almost three hundred million dollars in one time money available, Hunhoff says requests are growing, though she said they won’t take final action on bills until later in the session.

Legislators are off Monday, then work three days and take Friday off. This year’s legislative session is just past the half-way point.

