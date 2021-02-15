Regional energy providers ask customers to limit electric, gas usage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Energy providers in the region are asking customers to limit energy usage as power grids become stressed due to extremely cold temperatures.

Energy providers are asking customers to limit electric and gas energy for the next 48 hours to avoid risking more widespread and longer-lasting outages.

Northwestern Energy is asking South Dakota residents to help by turning down thermostats to 68-degrees or lower; turning off and unplugging non-essential lights and appliances; avoiding using large appliances such as ovens, dishwashers, and washing machines; and delaying taking showers or baths until peak demand for energy drops.

MidAmerican Energy has asked customers to reduce natural gas use.

MidAmerican says their systems are operating as expected, but the flow of natural gas to our area has been impacted due to frozen wells in the southern U.S.

The arctic conditions have also affected regional electric power generation in some states, though MidAmerican customers are connected to a different portion of the electric grid that is not currently experiencing the same challenges.

Both Northwestern Energy and MidAmerican Energy are partners with Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which manages the electric grid across 17 central and western states.

SPP gave an update on the current state of the grid, recent energy emergency alerts, and controlled interruptions of service on Monday. You can watch that update below.

