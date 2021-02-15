Advertisement

Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday

(KCRG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls made bitterly cold history Monday with a record cold temperature for the date.

The city reached a low temperature of -26 degrees Fahrenheit Monday, the lowest ever recorded in Sioux Falls on Feb. 15. The previous record was -21 set back in 1909, according to National Weather Service records.

Sioux City, Iowa also set a new record, dipping down to -28 Monday. The previous Feb. 15 record was -20 in 1936.

Other communities in the region also came close to record lows. Mitchell tied its record set in 1903 of -21.

Much of the Midwest remains in the grips of a weeks-long Arctic blast, but there is hope on the horizon. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna says highs will creep back into the teens by mid-week, and may even reach the 30s by the weekend in some spots.

MORE: Find the latest forecast on the First Alert weather page

